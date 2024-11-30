PETALING JAYA: A woman was stabbed to death at a restaurant in a shopping mall located in Cheras.

According to The Star, Cheras OCPD Asst Comm Aidil Bolhassan said the incident occurred between 3pm and 4pm yesterday (Nov 29).

“There were four to five stab wounds on her body,” he was quoted as saying.

He said that seven of her colleagues have been detained in order to assist with investigations.

He added that the body has been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and police are currently tracking down other witnesses and investigating the motive behind the murder.