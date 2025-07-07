Woman arrested for alleged abuse of adopted son with ADHD in Jelebu

SEREMBAN: Police have detained a woman suspected of abusing her 13-year-old adopted son in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu.

The case came to light after a Social Welfare Department (JKM) officer filed a report via Talian Kasih.

Jelebu district police chief Supt Azizan Said confirmed the arrest of the 35-year-old suspect on June 16.

The woman, who has two biological children aged five and seven months, had been caring for the victim since he was six.

Initial investigations revealed the boy suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and is classified as a person with a disability.

The victim reported being beaten, shouted at, and cursed at for minor mistakes. He also claimed to have been hit with objects such as clothes hangers.

The abuse escalated on June 14 when the boy was allegedly beaten with the metal extension tube of a vacuum cleaner, leaving bruises on his elbow, wrist, and back.

The incident occurred as he prepared for his school sports day.

The JKM intervened after receiving an email tip-off about the abuse.

The victim was taken to Jelebu Hospital, where a medical report confirmed his injuries were caused by a blunt rod-shaped object and likely occurred within three days before the examination.

Police are awaiting the full medical report to determine if the injuries resulted from abuse or the victim’s hyperactive behaviour.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001. – Bernama