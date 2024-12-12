Woman charged with negligence in caring for baby

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of negligence resulting in a one-year-and two-month-old baby boy being injured last week.

Jonita Mohd Joha, 49, was charged with committing the offence at a residence in Setapak Jaya, Wangsa Maju here at 5 pm last Dec 4.

She was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both if convicted.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah allowed the woman bail of RM13,000 with one surety and also ordered her not to disturb witnesses in the case, report to a nearby police station once a month and surrender her passport to the court.

He also set Feb 4 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Adam Haikal represented the accused.