Woman charged with UiTM Dungun students’ deaths still undergoing mental evaluation

DUNGUN: The Dungun Magistrate’s Court was informed today that a housewife charged with causing the deaths of three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun campus students in an accident in October is still undergoing mental health evaluation at Hospital Permai, Johor Bahru.

During the proceedings, state prosecution director Azizan Abdullah informed the court that the full report on the mental health status of Norizan Ismail, 49, has yet to be obtained.

“The accused has no prior record of psychiatric treatment. Therefore, the hospital has requested an extension under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said.

Norizan’s lawyer, Norhabibah Norulalzahar, from Messrs Ghazali Ismail & Co, confirmed the matter.

ALSO READ: Three UiTM students die after car collides with motorcycles

After hearing the updates, Magistrate Nur Amirah Fatihah Osman approved the extension of detention under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code for another month and set Dec 17 for the next case mention.

Norizan is accused of causing the deaths of UiTM students Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25; Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20; and Khairil Anuar Jamaluddin, 20, and faces three murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Oct 15, the day of her arraignment, Magistrate Nur Amirah Fatihah ordered Norizan to undergo a one-month mental health evaluation at Hospital Permai, Johor Bahru, and scheduled today for the case mention.

On Oct 9, Norizan, who was driving a sports utility vehicle, is alleged to have collided with four UiTM students, resulting in three deaths and injuries to another, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohamad Ridhuan, 20.

Norizan is also accused of causing injuries to Muhammad Ammar Danish and faces an attempted murder charge under Section 307(1) of the Penal Code in the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court.

The case is scheduled for mention tomorrow.