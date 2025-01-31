PETALING JAYA: A woman in her 20s sustained minor injuries when a water slide float fell from its hanger and struck her while she was walking beneath the slide at i-City’s theme park in Shah Alam on Wednesday.

“A float suddenly fell from its hanger and hit the side of her body,“ Shah Alam district police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim told New Straits Times.

The woman underwent a medical examination, which confirmed that her injuries were not severe.

He also mentioned that the theme park in question had been previously fined by the Shah Alam city council (MBSA) in November for constructing the park without the necessary written approval.

ALSO READ: Floating tube falls on visitors at i-City, MBSA says glass water slide has no approval

The case is being investigated for operating without a licence, a violation that could result in a fine of up to RM25,000 or imprisonment for up to three years.

In addition, the authorities are looking into the possibility of recklessly causing injury, an offence that carries a penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine of up to RM1,000 if the operator is found guilty.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nor Sabryna Mohammad Tahar, at 014-5130450.