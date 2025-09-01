KUALA LUMPUR: A former marketing officer was sentenced to a total of six years in prison by the High Court here today on two counts of possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin meted out the sentence on Suhaini Sarwan, 47, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

“The court meted out a sentence of three years in prison for each charge to be served concurrently from the date of arrest (May 30, 2024). The case items are to be forfeited and handed over to the prosecution for further action,“ said the judge.

Suhaini was charged with possession of articles related to the Daesh terrorist group and terrorist acts in her laptop at Jalan Baiduri, Taman Daiman Jaya, Kota Tinggi, Johor at 2.20 pm on May 30, 2024.

The woman was also charged with having five books related to the Daesh terrorist group and terrorist acts at Felda Lok Heng Barat, Kota Tinggi, Johor at 2.20 pm on the same day.

The charges were framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 130JB(1) of the same law which provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine and forfeiture of any property that has been used or intended to used in committing the offence.

Meanwhile, during mitigation, lawyer Sazlinidayu Kamarul Baharin, from the Legal Aid Department, told the court that her client has two daughters, aged 14 years and 18 years, and is supporting his 72-year-old father.

“My client graduated with a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and she has repented and promised not to repeat the mistake,“ she said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim requested a heavy sentence considering the offence committed by the accused will have a major impact on national security.