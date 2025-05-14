Woman killed, five injured in two-vehicle crash on Ketereh-Kota Bharu Highway

KOTA BHARU: A woman was killed, two others were seriously injured, and three sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision along the Ketereh-Kota Bharu Highway tonight.

Tunjong Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Azhar Mohamed said they received an emergency call at 8.01 pm and immediately dispatched eight personnel to the scene, located about 17 kilometres away.

“The accident involved a Honda City driven by a man and a Proton Exora ferrying a family of five.

“One woman in the Proton Exora died at the scene, while two others sustained serious injuries. Three more victims, including the Honda City driver, sustained only minor injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, while the woman’s remains were sent to Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital for a post-mortem.