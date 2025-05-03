Woman killed, two injured in Kota Tinggi road crash

KOTA TINGGI: A woman was killed, while her daughter and granddaughter were injured in a collision involving two vehicles at Kilometre 9.8 of Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the crash, which occurred around 8.45 am, involved a red and a gold Proton Saga.

The front-seat passenger of the gold Proton Saga, a 59-year-old woman, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at Kota Tinggi Hospital at 9.59 am.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the red Proton Saga, travelling from Kampung Lukut Batu Ampat towards Kota Tinggi, veered into the opposite lane and collided with the front side of the gold Proton Saga.

“As a result, the front-seat passenger, who was the mother of the gold Proton Saga’s driver, was killed, while the 26-year-old female driver was treated at Kota Tinggi Hospital, and her two-year-old daughter was taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement.

The 18-year-old driver of the red Proton Saga sustained minor leg injuries.

“Anyone with information to assist in the investigation can contact traffic investigation officer Inspector Mohd Zamiruddin Yaakob at 011-39105277,” Yusof added.