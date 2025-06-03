Woman loses over RM1m in ‘BNM officer’ phone scam

IPOH: A woman lost her savings and business earnings after being scammed over the phone by a man posing as a ‘Bank Negara officer’.

Ipoh acting police chief Supt Mohamad Sajidan Abdul Sukor said the 45-year-old victim filed a report yesterday, saying she was deceived into paying the money to supposedly settle a money laundering case against her.

“Out of fear, the victim followed all the suspect’s instructions. She made seven transfers between Dec 3, 2024, and Feb 10 this year, depositing RM1,285,230 into three different bank accounts,” he said in a statement today.

She was promised a refund, but after receiving no updates from the suspect, she became suspicious. After consulting a friend, she realised she had been scammed and lodged a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Mohamad Sajidan urged the public to remain calm and be wary of unsolicited phone calls from unknown individuals making alarming claims.

“The public should always verify such matters with the police or relevant government agencies to avoid falling victim to fraud,” he advised.