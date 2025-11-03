KUANTAN: An elderly woman lost RM100,000 after being deceived by a syndicate impersonating a Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) officer and a court representative last Sunday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 60-year-old victim received a call from a suspect who claimed she was involved in money laundering and was required to declare her savings.

“The victim was asked to declare her savings by transferring a sum of money into accounts provided by the suspect. Falling for the scam, she made four bank transfers to two accounts between March 7 and 9, amounting to RM100,000.

“She realised she had been duped when the suspect asked for additional funds,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya advised the public to verify suspicious calls with the police or relevant government agencies to avoid falling victim to scams.