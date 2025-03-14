$!vivo50 now in Malaysia, priced from RM1,999

vivo Malaysia has just launched its most advanced portrait flagship smartphone to date, the vivo V50.

With state-of-the-art ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities, V50 takes visual quality to new heights, enabling users to capture and share memories in unique style and exceptional clarity.

Beyond its imaging prowess, V50 boasts a sleek, aesthetic design and a powerful, long-lasting 6000 mAh (TYP)[ The typical battery capacity is 6000 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5870 mAh.] BlueVolt Battery with ultra-fast 90W FlashCharge.

Its unique 50 MP ZEISS All Main Camera delivers professional grade performance across all rear camera lenses, making it the perfect tool for capturing and preserving touching memories with a touch of sophistication.

The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera boasts a 1/1.55” Flagship Sensor for exceptional light capture even in challenging conditions. vivo’s innovative VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum further enhances image quality by mimicking the human eye for purer, truer colors. An integrated mini gimbal and independent stabilization design achieve CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization CIPA 4.0 camera-level stabilization is tested based on the CIPA 2014 test standard using the 23mm focal length of the main camera in the pitch and yaw., minimizing blur from handshake and enabling extended night exposures for crystal-clear night scenes.

V50 debuts vivo's next-generation virtual lighting technology, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0. Utilizing AI algorithms and a 143x ultra-soft fill light Compared to a regular flash, the softness of the Aura Light of V50 is increased by approximately 143 times.

Featuring ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, V50 offers 23 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm focal lengths. Each focal length is carefully paired with one of seven iconic ZEISS Style Bokeh - ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh, ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh and ZEISS Distagon Style Bokeh, ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Cine-Flare Portrait and ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh.

For stunning group photos, V50 features a front 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92° 90° after accounting for distortion. autofocus wide-angle lens. Supported by AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0, it ensures exceptional clarity and minimal distortion, even in backlight. It is complemented by a 119° 109.2° after accounting for distortion. ultra-wide rear camera that effortlessly captures large groups and expansive landscapes. Thanks to the 50 MP sensors, users can capture moments with exceptional detail and clarity, ensuring that every image has a sense of scale and depth.

V50 also introduces a range of exciting features for enhanced creative expression. For example, AI Image Studio offers a group of advanced photography features, including AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase 2.0 AI Erase 2.0 requires a network connection., one-tap AI-powered bystander removal. Film Camera Mode adds a touch of vintage flair by replicating the textures and aesthetics of classic film photography. And with Live Photo, users can capture life's dynamic moments with stylish Live Color-Adaptive Borders and exclusive ZEISS Border Watermark.

vivo V50 elevates user experience with its sleek and ultra-lightweight design that feels comfortable and refined in the hand. The flagship Quad Curved Screen enhances everyday viewing with an immersive and edge-to-edge visual experience.