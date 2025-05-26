Woman loses RM109,000 to fake investment scheme

DUNGUN: A woman lost RM109,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme syndicate.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said the victim, a clerk, came across a stock investment advertisement on Facebook in March and later contacted a person claiming to be an agent from an investment company via WhatsApp.

“She was instructed to open an investment account called MooMoo and made two deposits totalling RM3,000. “However, after nearly two weeks without any returns, she was asked to download another app, MYCDTL, to supposedly receive the promised profits,” Maizura said in a statement today.

She said the victim then withdrew RM2,835.31 from the MooMoo account and transferred it to the MYCDTL account, along with an additional RM2,000 as investment.

Between April and May, the victim made several transfers totalling RM109,000 into the MYCDTL account.

Realising she had been scammed, she lodged a police report yesterday after failing to receive any returns.

Maizura advised the public to verify investment opportunities through official platforms such as Semak Mule (CCID), Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Securities Commission before committing to any financial schemes.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.