KUCHING: A total of 82 projects under the Resettlement Scheme (SPS) and Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) have been approved as of April 30 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the People’s Project, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the overall project provides a total of 7,932 housing lots with an estimated cost of RM1.5 billion.

“Of the total, 25 projects are completed while the implementation of the remaining 57 projects will continue until the end of the 12MP and in the 13MP,” he said when winding up on behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development at the State Assembly here today.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said that since 2018, infrastructure development for the scheme has been implemented with new specifications involving the construction of, among others, paved roads, concrete drains and water and electricity supply reticulation systems, involving an average cost of RM150,000 per lot.

“However, taking the people’s welfare into consideration, the government has set the land premium payment at no more than RM2,500, which can be paid in annual instalments for up to 10 years,“ he said.