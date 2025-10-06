Woman loses RM123,705 to part-time job scam via TikTok

CHUKAI: A female administrative assistant lost RM123,705 after falling victim to a syndicate offering part-time jobs last month.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the 48-year-old victim received a package containing a floor mop from the suspect on Sept 30 via TikTok.

He added that the victim was then added to a WhatsApp group containing a link to part-time jobs offering a commission of RM80.

The victim was also added to a Telegram group which offered a job with a choice of capital and profits to be received.

The victim was required to pay RM205 as the starting capital to obtain assignments and was promised lucrative returns.

Mohd Razi said the victim made 19 cash transactions into eight different accounts before realising she had been deceived.

She realised the scam when she could not get hold of the suspect to get her returns.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama