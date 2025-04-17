Woman loses RM30,200 to online job scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 39-year-old woman lost RM30,200 to an online job scam after being lured through a WhatsApp group offering high-paying tasks.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim was initially contacted on April 4 by an individual claiming she would receive a solar lamp as a gift.

She was then invited to join a WhatsApp group offering commission-based tasks through an e-commerce platform.

“At the start, she completed a few tasks and received payment, which convinced her the offer was genuine,” he said when contacted today.

However, Azli said the victim later failed to receive further payments and was told it was due to a late submission. Hoping to get her commission, she made six transactions totalling RM30,200 to the suspect.

Realising she had been duped, she lodged a police report yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.