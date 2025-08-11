Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder of policeman in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman has pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to attempting to murder a police officer by ramming her car into him earlier this month.

Cham Shan Jer, 31, allegedly struck Cpl Muhamad Fahrulradi Sabran at Jalan Usahawan 6, Setapak, around 11.15 pm on Aug 1.

She faces charges under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine.

If convicted of causing injury, the sentence could extend to 20 years.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir opposed bail, citing the severity of the case involving an attack on a police officer.

Defence lawyer Nurul Fatihah Abdul Ghani requested bail, stating her client is a single mother of three who also supports elderly parents.

“My client is a single mother. We request bail to be set at the lowest possible amount,“ she said.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah denied bail and scheduled the next hearing for Sept 23 for case mention and document submission. - Bernama