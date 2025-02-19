KUALA LUMPUR: A woman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a businessman in a foreign currency (forex) trading amounting to RM500,000, two years ago.

L. Kaarthika, 37, was charged with cheating P. Suresh Kumar, 61, by deceiving the victim in the investment amounting to RM500,000 at a condominium unit in Dang Wangi here, on July 19, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment of five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Saravanan proposed bail of RM25,000 in one surety while lawyer S. Selvaakumaran, representing the accused, requested a lower bail on the grounds that his client was taking care of the family and covering the medical costs of her mother who had suffered a stroke.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set March 19 for mention.