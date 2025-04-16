Woman security guard pinned under lorry rescued

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman security guard endured anxious moments before being rescued after a freak accident left her pinned under a lorry at Jalan Taruka, Tampoi Industrial Area, here today.

Fire and Rescue station senior operations commander PBK II Abdul Wahab Nasir said a team from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call at about 3.18 pm.

“Upon arrival, the operations recovery team (PKO) found a woman pinned under the lorry. The incident is believed to have occurred when she was opening the gate.

“The lorry driver got down to help her open the gate when the vehicle suddenly lurched forward, causing the woman to be pinned under it. The team then used an airlifting bag to jack up the vehicle before rescuing the woman,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim, who sustained injuries to the right side of her head and her left foot, was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, while the lorry driver escaped unscathed.