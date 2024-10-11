Woman, son killed in Tampin crash

TAMPIN: A 72-year-old woman and her 38-year-old son were killed today after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at KM12 of Jalan Tampin-Gemas.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the 9 am incident involved a Proton Savy car, driven by a 19-year-old man, which collided head-on with a Demak motorcycle ridden by the 38-year-old male victim and his mother, who was the pillion rider.

He said investigations revealed that the mother and son were on their way back from Gemencheh to Pulau Sebang, Melaka, when the collision occurred, and both were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The crash occurred when the car driver, a mechanic from Pulau Sebang heading towards Palong, lost control of his vehicle, which veered into the opposite lane and collided with the victims’ motorcycle,“ he said.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

The car driver has been arrested for further investigation.