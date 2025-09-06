KUANTAN: A woman is feared drowned after the car she was in started moving suddenly and plunged into the river before being swept away by strong currents in an incident at Sungai Triang near Bandar Baru Bera, earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 1:58 pm before a team from the Triang Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location.

He said they received information from witnesses at the scene that the woman, 31, was in the area with her husband and one-year-old daughter for a fishing activity.

“At the time of the incident, the victim was inside a Perodua Bezza car with her child while her husband was fishing nearby when the vehicle suddenly moved towards the river.

“The victim’s husband managed to save their child who was inside the car, but the woman is believed to have been swept away by the strong current while trying to save herself,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that a search and rescue (SAR) operation is actively underway involving 11 personnel, comprising six members from the Triang Fire and Rescue Station and five members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Bukit Angin Fire and Rescue Station.