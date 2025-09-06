KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Government will fully bear the funeral costs for the 15 victims of the fatal bus accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning.

According to State Welfare, Women’s Development, Family, and National Unity Committee Chairman, Maliaman Kassim, the state government will also provide logistical support to the victims’ families who are at the hospital.

Additionally, he stated that a psychosocial team will be assigned to assist family members facing trauma or grief due to the incident.

“Indeed, the passing of these students is a great loss not only to their families but also to Terengganu, which is very proud of the achievements and spirit of its youth in pursuing knowledge.

“For the families, we will provide counseling services and immediate assistance to help them cope with difficult moments like today,“ he said in a statement today.

In the incident that occurred between 12:30 am and 1:00 am, 15 UPSI students died when a chartered bus traveling from Jertih to Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned after being involved in an accident with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the JRTB, near Tasik Banding, Perak.

The accident also resulted in 33 others being injured, including the bus driver and second driver, as well as the Perodua Alza driver and three passengers.