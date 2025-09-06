ITALY’S Jannik Sinner extended his lead at the top of the ATP world rankings on Monday despite his defeat to second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final.

Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals last year, gained 500 points for reaching this year’s final.

Spaniard Alcaraz lifted the title for the second straight year, gained no points and remained second.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev remained third despite his quarter-final elimination to Novak Djokovic.

At 38, Serb Djokovic, who was unable to take a set from Sinner in the semi-finals despite a strong fight, climbed one place to fifth, still behind Jack Draper.

The Briton also climbed one place to a career-high fourth after his memorable loss in the round of 16 to Alexander Bublik.

The latter, who was then swept aside by Sinner, jumped 19 places to 43rd.

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, forced to retire against Alcaraz in the semi-final, continued his ascent with another place gain to reach world number six for the first time.

Taylor Fritz, eliminated in the first round, dropped three places to seven with fellow American Tommy Paul climbing to eighth, his best ranking ever.

Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, dropped eight places to No. 16 in the ATP rankings after losing in the second round this year.

ATP rankings:

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 10,880 pts

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 8,850

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,385

4. Jack Draper (GBR) 4,800 (+1)

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,630 (+1)

6. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 4,560 (+1)

7. Taylor Fritz (USA) 4,485 (-3)

8. Tommy Paul (USA) 3,510 (+4)

9. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,440 (+1)

10. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 3,285 (-1)

11. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3,100

12. Ben Shelton (USA) 3,080 (+1)

13. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 3,015 (+3)

14. Arthur Fils (FRA) 2,935

15. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2,920

16. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,905 (-8)

17. Jakub Mensik (CZE) 2,322 (+2)

18. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 2,285

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,205 (-2)

20. Ugo Humbert (FRA) 2,195 (+1)