KUALA LUMPUR: Women are the foundation of the ‘first madrasah’ and serve as pillars of strength and resilience for their families, society, and the nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In a Facebook post, he described women as symbols of strength and perseverance, highlighting their immense contributions to shaping families, society, and the nation.

“Therefore, we must advocate for inclusive policies that empower women, safeguarding their well-being and fostering their progress for the betterment of the nation.

“In conjunction with International Women’s Day 2025, we should honour the remarkable contributions and achievements of women in shaping society and the nation, while recognising their expanding role across various fields,” he said.

Fadillah also noted that women’s participation in politics, particularly as Members of Parliament, has seen significant progress, marking a positive step toward more inclusive leadership.

According to Fadillah, in the social and economic context, issues such as the income gap between women and men, social protection, health rights, and violence against women must remain a priority for both the authorities and society.

With this year’s theme, ‘Wanita Beraspirasi Membina Legasi’, Fadillah said the celebration serves as a symbolic tribute to women from all backgrounds, regardless of ethnicity, language, culture, economic status, or political affiliation.

He explained that the theme reflects the unwavering spirit of women in pursuing their dreams and their commitment to creating lasting change.

In line with efforts to further empower women, he noted that the MADANI government has introduced various impactful initiatives, which were unveiled in the tabling of the Budget 2025.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his International Women’s Day 2025 wishes to all the remarkable women in Malaysia through a Facebook post.

“Women - whether as mothers, leaders, or educators - are not only the backbone of the family but also key drivers of societal and national progress.

“Keep aspiring, keep building a legacy!” he said.