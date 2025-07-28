Women empowerment must include informal sector, says Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The empowerment of women must extend beyond the formal sector to include those in informal roles such as housewives and caregivers, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Speaking at the launch of the National Policy on Women (DWN) and Women’s Development Action Plan (PTPW) 2025-2030, she emphasised the need to appreciate their contributions to society and national development.

“The policies we have formulated not only focus on empowering women but also aim to raise public awareness of their crucial role in the country’s progress,“ said Dr Wan Azizah, wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. She added that these policies reflect the government’s commitment to securing a better future for women, particularly in driving national development.

The event, themed ‘Women’s Dignity, Strengthening the Nation,‘ was held at the Parliament building and attended by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng.

Nancy Shukri highlighted the need to value unpaid care work equally with paid employment, especially for women from vulnerable groups. “We must recognise unpaid care work as equivalent to paid work,“ she said, stressing the importance of a whole-of-government approach to balance workloads and strengthen support systems for working women.

She also called for better childcare facilities at workplaces and stronger family support to ease the burden on working women. - Bernama