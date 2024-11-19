Women killed, son seriously injured after being hit by train

PUTATAN: A woman was killed while her son, 11, was seriously injured after they were hit by a train in front of Kampung Petagas here this afternoon.

Putatan Fire and Rescue Station chief Noorsherriyana Bohari said the woman, known as Lena Gabin, 41, was hit by a train from Putatan heading to Kota Kinabalu while she was crossing the tracks with her son.

“The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, while the son lost his right leg and sustained injuries to his hand and head, and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for further treatment.

“The woman’s body has been handed to the police for further action,” she said when contacted by reporters here today.

The department received a report on the incident at 1.58 pm and arrived at the scene at 2.20 pm, she added.

“The firefighters conducted a clean up at the location and helped to move the body of the victim before operations ended at 2.47 pm,” she said.