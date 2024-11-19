Use technology wisely, safeguard social institutions - Raja of Perlis

GEORGE TOWN: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, reminded graduates of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) not to jeopardise social institutions in the pursuit of technological modernisation.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, who is also USM chancellor, said technology should be used optimally as a means to bridge gaps.

“I would like to remind you that in our pursuit of modernity and adapting to technological progress, do not gamble with social institutions, especially family ties.

“Use technology to bridge gaps, not to eliminate the wealth of eastern values ​​and manners in our society,” he said when officiating at USM’s 62nd convocation here today.

His Royal Highness also urged the graduates to set an exemplary standard for future generations, as a strong foundation of noble values would benefit not only themselves but also society and the nation.

“These values ​​are beacons of true success that will guide the graduates in facing challenges and achieving success in life,” he said.

In the meantime, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin hoped that the graduates would use their knowledge in the right manner, bringing goodness to society, the nation, and the world.

The convocation also saw the conferment of honorary doctorate in International Relations on Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak as well as honorary doctorate in Management on Prasarana chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim.

The title of Professor Emeritus was also conferred upon two distinguished USM academics, Datuk Dr Chan Ngai Weng and Dr Abu Hassan Ahmad.

Some 8,9714 graduands are scheduled to receive their degrees at the eight-day convocation.

A total of 3,396 graduands will receive scrolls for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree (5,508) and 56 Nursing Diplomas.