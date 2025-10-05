KUCHING: As the digital world evolves rapidly, Malaysian women are being called to not only embrace new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) but to also understand the risks that come with them.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that digital literacy among women is very important, especially as AI tools become increasingly accessible, for both good and ill intentions.

“In today’s world, women must be aware of emerging challenges, including the use of AI and the growing threat of online scams,” she said during a women’s empowerment programme in her Santubong parliamentary constituency today.

Nancy also warned that many women entrepreneurs are now vulnerable to sophisticated online scammers who exploit AI and digital platforms to deceive victims.

“We must increase digital awareness so that we are not just tech-savvy but also wise in assessing potential risks,” she added.

Beyond safety, Nancy also encouraged women to be bold in pursuing business opportunities while being mindful of risks.

“Not every investment yields immediate returns, but with the right knowledge and networks, it can open doors to long-term success,” she added.