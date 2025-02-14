PETALING JAYA: Many may see hardships as a setback, but for lawyer, activist and sexual abuse survivor Dr Nithiya Thiahhan, 40, it is the foundation of her fight for justice.

Having lost her father at the age of eight, and growing up in rural Bandar Tenggara in Kota Tinggi, Johor, she was raised by a single mother and witnessed how legal and social systems often failed the vulnerable.

“This realisation fuelled my determination to pursue law as a profession and turn it into a tool to advance change,” she said, adding that she has seen too many suffer in silence.

Nithiya was determined to speak for the voiceless. She excelled in her legal studies and was called to the Malaysian Bar in July 2010. Over the past 14 years, she built a career focusing on family law, child custody and corporate consultancy.

“I studied law to obtain justice for those who have nowhere else to go, but what I learnt along the way was that justice is more than legal representation. It is about education, awareness and causing real societal change.”

It was this realisation that led her to establish the Child Guard Malaysia Volunteer Movement in 2016, which is an initiative dedicated to child protection and advocacy.

By convening nationwide workshops, she has helped many to understand their rights, recognise signs of abuse and take action.

Nithiya told theSun she is proud of the impact her movement has had on families who reached out to say her workshops helped them identify abuse, seek help and protect their loved ones.

“When someone says: ‘I know how to protect my child today because of your programme’, it reinforces why this work is so important.”

Beyond advocacy, Nithiya believes in empowering individuals through self-defence. Having earned her Taekwondo black belt in 2002, she has over the years conducted martial arts classes for students and promotes it as a crucial skill for children to defend themselves against assailants.

In recognition of her socio-legal contributions, she was selected as the first Malaysian to speak at the Women in Parliament Conclave in New Delhi in 2023, at which she addressed gender equality in decision making, the challenges women face and the need for greater political participation and support.

She also received the Women Icon of the Year Award in 2022.

“The award represents the voices of all the abuse survivors whom I fought for and pushed me to do more for those in need.

“No matter how hard things can sometimes get, we must always remember that hardships do not define us. They prepare us for something better, so we should never stop speaking up or allow fear to silence us.”

Nithiya said talking about abuse is still taboo in many communities and Malaysians must change this narrative as silence protects the abuser and not the victim.

She said one of the biggest challenges is ensuring survivors, especially those in underserved areas, have access to better infrastructure, trained professionals and stronger community networks.

She hopes to expand her initiative, collaborate with international organisations and implement sustainable programmes that uplift marginalised communities through education and empowerment.

“Every person has the power to initiate change. Stand up against injustice, support the vulnerable and never underestimate what a single voice can do. Together, we can build a safer and more compassionate world.”

So is Nithiya just consumed with work and nothing else?

“Oh no. I have been a motorcycle enthusiast since I was 17 years old when I was drawn to the sense of freedom and adventure that big bikes present.

“What started as a hobby is now a way to destress and challenge myself, build resilience and connect with like-minded communities.

“Big biking is more than just a sport for me. It symbolises independence and personal strength, much like my work in advocacy and martial arts.”