Worker jailed six months for trespassing and peeping on woman entrepreneur

KUALA NERUS: A worker has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to trespassing and peeping on a woman entrepreneur.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ahmad Farhan Rizal Abdullah admitted to both charges before Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood.

The incident, which recently went viral on social media, occurred at an inn in Manir near Kuala Nerus.

Ahmad Farhan was accused of peeping at a 36-year-old woman with intent to outrage her modesty at 12.30 am on August 26.

This offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

He also faced a criminal trespass charge for unlawfully entering premises used as a residence on the same date and location.

The trespass charge under Section 448 carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment, a fine up to RM5,000, or both.

The court sentenced him to six months for the peeping charge and three months for trespassing.

Both sentences will run concurrently from the date of conviction.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor provided details of the incident.

The victim and her husband from Ampang, Selangor had rented the inn for four days starting August 25.

They were on holiday and filming a commercial featuring Malay traditional attire.

The victim spotted a man’s silhouette holding a mobile phone outside the bathroom window while bathing. – Bernama