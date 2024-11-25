Workers urged to join trade unions to safeguard welfare

PUTRAJAYA: All workers have been urged to join trade unions to better safeguard their interests and protect their welfare, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

In a statement today, he said that there were 759 trade unions in the country, with a total of 1,030,384 members.

According to Sim, the Trade Unions (Amendment) Act 2024, which came into force on Sept 15, empowers trade unions in Malaysia, thus easing constraints on their establishment.

“(Through the Act), workers have the freedom to choose whether to join or establish trade unions.

“I wish to ensure that every worker is in good health when they leave for work, receive a fair salary and benefits, and return home safely to their loved ones,” he said.

Sim said he had made a working visit to the office of the trade union, including the All Malayan Estates Staff Union (AMESU), to gain insights into the issues facing trade unions.

“This two-way communication can serve as a platform for unions to provide valuable input to the MADANI Government,” he said.