Workjam taps Google Cloud to boost frontlinE AI capabilities

KUALA LUMPUR: WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, has expanded its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver enterprise-ready artificial intelligence (AI) solutions built specifically for frontline teams.

WorkJam already offers AI Agent, powered by Google’s Gemini models and cloud infrastructure, which is revolutionising how frontline organisations operate, bringing intelligent automation, productivity, and engagement to a new level, and this feature will be the first of an innovative roadmap that will be AI-driven.

“By integrating the powerful reasoning capabilities of Google’s Gemini models into the WorkJam platform, we are redefining labour utilisation for frontline teams across the APAC region.

“With Gemini models, WorkJam ensures the right people are in the right place at the right time, improving operational efficiency while creating a more engaging and productive work environment,” said WorkJam Chief Executive Officer, Steven Kramer in a statement.

This collaboration enables WorkJam to co-innovate alongside Google Cloud, gaining early access to AI advancements and accelerating delivery of cutting-edge capabilities to global customers.

Leveraging Google’s Gemini models, WorkJam delivers intelligent and conversational AI that understands text, voice, and visual inputs, hence creating more natural, intuitive user experiences for frontline employees.

From task automation and knowledge retrieval to in-the-moment support, WorkJam’s AI Agent supercharges productivity and reduces friction in everyday operations.

WorkJam’s vision is to continue to transform the frontline experience by integrating Google’s Gemini models to deliver real-time intelligence, automation, and intuitive support directly into daily workflows.

By combining voice, text, and visual understanding, WorkJam empowers frontline employees with instant access to knowledge, adaptive training, and seamless task execution, reducing friction, streamlining operations, and unburdening managers to focus on high-value work.