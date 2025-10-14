Works minister praises content creators for Pan Borneo Highway cleanliness drive

SIBU: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has praised content creators for their social media movement to keep the Pan Borneo Highway clean.

He expressed his happiness and appreciation for the initiative led by content creator Tracey E. Hughes and her friends.

“The initiative not only reflects the spirit of cleanliness but also demonstrates a high level of civic awareness among the people regarding the importance of maintaining public facilities,“ he said in a statement.

Nanta said the Works Ministry team feels more motivated to raise public awareness seeing such efforts.

He expressed his desire to meet the group to explore collaboration opportunities for intensifying the road cleanliness awareness campaign.

“I also see the potential to appoint them as MYJalan ambassadors in Sarawak to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining road cleanliness and safety,“ he said.

Nanta stated that such voluntary actions show appreciation for the government’s efforts in allocating billions of ringgit for comfortable and safe road networks.

“I fully support and welcome such efforts because they spread a positive message to the community and open people’s eyes so that we can all work together to maintain road cleanliness and safety,“ he said.

He emphasized that such efforts help strengthen the message that roads are a shared trust of the people, not just the government’s responsibility.

Nanta called on more people to support and participate in such initiatives for a clean, safe and prosperous road environment.

He noted that the Works Ministry launched the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway Cleanliness Awareness Campaign in August with the theme ‘Jum Jaga Pan Borneo Bait-Bait’. – Bernama