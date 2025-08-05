Works Ministry identifies 20 very high-risk slopes

PUTRAJAYA: The Works Ministry has identified 20 very high-risk slopes that require urgent prevention and repair works at an estimated cost of RM36 million, said its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said most of the very high-risk slopes are along the East-West Highway, and the others are at several locations nationwide.

“We will repair the slopes to ensure they will not pose a threat to lives and property,“ he told the media after opening the 2025 National Slope Symposium, here today.

At the event, Nanta also launched the National Slope Master Plan (PICN): Action Plan 2025–2030, designed to enhance the country’s preparedness and strengthen disaster risk governance, particularly in managing landslide-related risks.

He said the PICN was developed in line with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030 by the National Disaster Management Agency, with the aim of positioning Malaysia as a safe and resilient nation in disaster management.

“With the formulation of PICN, all parties essentially share a collective responsibility in efforts to reduce disaster risk, especially landslides, strengthen the governance of sustainable national slope management, and ensure that the safety of the people and the country’s infrastructure continues to be maintained,” he added.

He said the document serves as clear evidence of the government’s unwavering commitment to disaster risk mitigation and reduction efforts, while also reflecting national aspirations towards building a more resilient community.