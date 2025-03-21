KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Works Ministry (KKR) to continue adopting the latest cost-effective technologies in the planning, provision, and development of projects to ensure they are executed more efficiently and promptly.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that the ministry must also strive to deliver high-quality, functional infrastructure that meets the objectives.

“KKR must also plan new methods and processes by implementing ideas, strategies, rapid changes, and reforms in line with technological advancements and national development while optimising limited resources,” he said.

This was among the key issues he raised during the KKR high-level management meeting at the Kompleks Kerja Raya today, held in conjunction with the Ihya Ramadan programme, to review the latest developments in the ministry’s operations and identify challenges.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Lingga, his deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar attended the one-hour meeting.

Anwar said the ministry and its agencies play a critical role, serving as the key implementer of large- and medium-scale projects across all ministries under the Malaysia Plan and small projects across states and districts to meet local needs, directly benefitting the people.