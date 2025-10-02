MERSING: Contractors undertaking projects under the Works Ministry have been urged to complete them ahead of schedule rather than merely adhering to the stipulated timeline.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this approach aligns with the ministry’s directive to prevent project delays that lead to requests for time extensions.

“Completing projects on schedule is the old approach. Starting this year, we are implementing a new method - projects must be completed ahead of time, with a target of zero sick (delayed) projects nationwide, these are two of the ministry’s calls, starting this year.

“(At the same time) we also hope to eliminate the need for time extensions. Instead, projects should be completed ahead of schedule - whether by 10 days, a month, or even two to three months,” he told reporters during a working visit to the Mersing Public Works Department (PWD) office today.

During his visit, he inspected several projects requiring improvements in the district, including the construction and upgrading of Social Welfare Department staff quarters in Desa Bina Diri, the completion of remaining work on the jetty at Pulau Pemanggil, the upgrading of basic utility infrastructure on Pulau Besar, and the construction of a combat diving pool at Iskandar Camp.

“These projects are expected to be completed as soon as possible. However, the ones I mentioned are facing certain challenges, leading to extensions of time,” he said.

Ahmad also said that six federal projects under the supervision of the Mersing PWD have been identified for this year. These include the construction of new buildings amounting to RM50.1 million and three building maintenance projects worth RM2.1 million.

“In addition, three road projects worth RM477 million have been identified. These involve the construction of two new roads and the upgrading of an existing one, aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing both comfort and safety for road users,” he added.