KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court here today that the yacht vacation he went with his family to Southern France in 2009 was purely a family holiday and there was no hidden agenda behind it.

He said apart from his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, his children Nor Ashman Razak, Nooryana Najwa and Riza Aziz, his friend Tan Sri Bustari Yusuf and his children also joined him.

“You can immediately visualise from the membership of my group. It was meant to be a private holiday, to begin with,“ he said, adding that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low was not on board.

During examination-in-chief by his counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Najib said he was quite surprised by the invitation from Saudi Prince Turki bin Abdullah Al-Saud for him and his family to join him for afternoon tea aboard his yacht nearby.

“Prince Turki was the favourite son of King Abdullah, the reigning King of Saudi Arabia at the time. I graciously accepted the invitation.

“When we boarded the yacht, we were greeted by Prince Turki and a gentleman who introduced himself as Tarek Obaid (Petrosaudi International Limited chief executive officer) and upon entering the living room, Jho Low was there,“ said Najib.

Najib said he was surprised by Jho Low’s presence but knowing about his connections and influence, particularly his close ties with Middle Eastern royalty, it was not entirely unexpected.

However, Najib said the afternoon tea was entirely informal and there was no devised plan for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and PetroSaudi International Limited to enter into a joint venture to siphon off billions from 1MDB, as alleged by the prosecution witnesses.

“If there had been any hidden agenda or nefarious intent, I certainly would not have allowed photographs to be taken showing us together in such an innocuous setting.

“The suggestion that we were plotting anything underhanded while my family and friends were present is absurd and rather unnatural,“ he said.

The former prime minister took the stand today to defend himself against four charges of using his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 money laundering charges involving the same amount.

On Oct 30, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence on all 25 charges after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against the former Pekan MP on all the charges at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The trial continues tomorrow.