Yayasan Amal hails activists as heroes, thanks PM Anwar for 23 Malaysians’ release

BATU PAHAT: Yayasan Amal Malaysia has hailed Global Sumud Flotilla activists as heroes for their extraordinary courage against the Zionist regime.

Yayasan Amal Malaysia Negeri Johor chairman Salleh Farmin said two foundation members participated in the mission, including deputy president Norazman Ishak who was among 23 detained Malaysians.

He confirmed another volunteer, Nurhelmi Ab Ghani, escaped detention after his vessel suffered damage and was rescued to Jordan.

“The foundation is deeply grateful to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the government, and all parties involved in securing our members’ release from Israeli detention.

“I am truly thankful to Datuk Seri Anwar for his wisdom in successfully bringing our heroes home with Turkiye government assistance,“ he told Bernama.

Farmin stated the foundation remains undeterred in assisting Palestinians despite the activists’ detention.

He expressed willingness to participate in future missions if invited, acknowledging the physical and mental resilience required.

Farmin believes many Malaysians remain willing to join humanitarian missions despite life-threatening risks.

All detained Malaysians departed from Ramon Airport, Israel at 6.45 pm Malaysian time Thursday.

They arrived in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time before their scheduled Monday return home according to Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby.

The GSF mission involved over 500 activists from 44 countries sailing to Gaza in solidarity.

Their goal was breaking the Israeli blockade while delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza’s people. – Bernama