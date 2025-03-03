Yayasan Selangor appoints Raja Nazirin Shah as new CEO

SHAH ALAM: Yayasan Selangor has appointed Raja Nazirin Shah Raja Mohamad as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective today.

In a statement, the foundation said the appointment is based on Raja Nazirin Shah’s extensive experience in the real estate and corporate sectors, making him well-suited to lead the organisation’s strategic direction.

He holds a degree in Property Management from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), a master’s degree in Business Administration from Management & Science University (MSU), and has pursued Management and Administration studies at Kagawa University in Japan.

Raja Nazirin Shah served for over 10 years at MRCB Sentral Properties Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MRCB Berhad, where he served as senior general manager, overseeing the planning, execution, and management of sales, marketing, and asset management for the KL Sentral development project.

He later spent over six years in corporate operations, serving as chief operating officer and CEO at PNB Commercial Sdn Bhd, where he played a key role in developing high-profile projects, including the Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) strategy to increase asset and property values.

Additionally, he served as vice president and head of commercial at PNB Merdeka Venture for over a year.

The statement added that Raja Nazirin Shah served as executive director and CEO at AmFirst Real Estate Investment for four years, where he led operations management and strategic communications.

From 2022 to 2024, he was the CEO of Damansara Reit Managers Sdn Bhd, further solidifying his leadership credentials in the property sector.

Yayasan Selangor expressed confidence that Raja Nazirin Shah’s leadership will further strengthen the foundation’s initiatives, boosting its funds to support educational programmes in the state and fostering human capital development.