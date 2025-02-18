YKN distributes RM300,000 to help flood victims in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) today distributed RM300,000 to the Sabah government to help alleviate the burden of residents affected by the recent floods.

Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who is also YKN chairman, said that the amount of the contribution is the same as that given by the foundation to the Sarawak government recently.

“It is up to the state government how they distribute the aid, and we hope this contribution can somewhat alleviate the burden of the flood-affected residents,“ she said.

“This aid is a donation from various parties including private companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals...when they deliver the contributions to YKN, they will also receive tax exemptions,“ she said.

She said this to reporters after presenting the donation to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at his office here today.

Nancy also welcomes contributions from various concerned parties to strengthen efforts in helping disaster victims.

She said that besides helping disaster victims, the contributions from various parties will be used to build Anjung Kasih YKN.

The objective of establishing Anjung Kasih is to provide better accommodation for patients or their relatives while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“We will build this Anjung Kasih in the hospital area. If the hospital has land, we will build it there, but it also depends on the donations we receive,“ she also said.

At the same time, Nancy added that YKN is also actively seeking donations to establish Anjung Singgah, which will serve as a reference centre for social assistance and intervention for productive homeless individuals.