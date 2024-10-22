YKN spreads Deepavali joy to 300 needy residents in Selayang

KUALA LUMPUR: The joy of Deepavali came early for 300 residents in Selayang, near here, when they received aid in the form of RM100 worth of food items today, in conjunction with the Festival of Lights.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the initiative was a collaborative effort between Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) and 99 Speedmart.

“I welcome the involvement of more parties, including corporate bodies, government departments, non-governmental organisations, and individuals, to contribute to YKN’s efforts to assist those in need.

“Each cash donation will be given a tax exemption in accordance with Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967,” said Nancy, who is also the YKN chairman, during her speech at the Sinar Kasih Deepavali programme here today.

One of the recipients, 70-year-old retiree S. Puspam, expressed his gratitude for the contribution, describing it as a great relief that helped ease his financial burden ahead of the Deepavali festival.

“I’m very happy to have received so many items. I won’t have to worry about preparing for the upcoming Deepavali. Thank you very much to YKN,” he said.

R. Nanthini, 36, stated that the initiative was in line with the government’s efforts to address the rising cost of living.

“The goods in the market are quite expensive, so you have to think carefully before making a purchase. I’m very thankful to the government for understanding the difficulties we face, especially with the festival approaching,” said the housewife.