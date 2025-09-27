Young sisters win sustainable innovation awards in Nepal

IPOH: Three sisters from Perak stamped their mark overseas, bagging two awards at the Global Summit 2025: STEM for SDG event held in Kathmandu, Nepal from September 5 to 8.

The summit’s focus was on using science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Sharvika Vijaya Raman, a Form 2 student from SMK Perempuan Methodist Ipoh, Standard Five pupil Thipikaa of SJK (T) Chettiars and Mirtika, a preschool pupil from Smart Reader Kids Silibin earned gold medals and special awards for their project titled “Smart Drone for Monitoring and Mitigating River Pollution”.

Sharvika and Thipika also won gold for the project titled “Autonomous Internet of Things Temperature and Humidity Detector System”.

This international platform brought together young innovators under the theme of “STEM Innovations, Inventions and Prototypes for Sustainable Development Goals”. The Malaysian siblings’ creativity certainly paid off.

The competition was organised in collaboration with World Book of Records and supported by Nepal’s Education Ministry.

It aimed to nurture young leaders who will drive IR 4.0 technologies while promoting invention, science, creativity and sustainability.

A total of 47 students from Malaysia had taken part in the competition together with students from 15 other countries, particularly in Asia and Africa.

It was organised by Benchmark International (Nepal) and TMP Little Scientist Research Academy (Malaysia).