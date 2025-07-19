Youth coalition protests Nick Adams’ US ambassador nomination to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition of youth groups, including PKR Youth, submitted a memorandum to the US Embassy opposing Nick Adams’ nomination as the next US ambassador to Malaysia. The group urged the withdrawal of his candidacy, calling for a more moderate and professional diplomat.

PKR Youth deputy chief Izuan Kassim confirmed that three representatives entered the embassy to deliver the document, which will be forwarded to US authorities for review. The coalition argues that an ambassador should foster bilateral ties, not strain them.

“The memorandum rejects Adams’ nomination due to his divisive rhetoric, Islamophobic views, support for Zionism, and sexist remarks that contradict diplomatic professionalism,“ Izuan stated. The group emphasized the need for an envoy who respects Malaysia’s cultural and religious sensitivities.

Around 100 participants, including members from AMANAH Youth, DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY), IKRAM Muda, and Mahasiswa AMANAH, gathered to support the memorandum handover. - Bernama