Youth maintains guilty plea in pregnant girlfriend’s murder case in Sabak Bernam

KLANG: A young man charged with murdering and burning his pregnant girlfriend in Sabak Bernam two years ago maintained his position to change his plea from not guilty to guilty at the High Court today.

Counsel Muhammad Nor Tamrin informed the court of his client’s intention, stating he had been notified today of accused Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali’s wish.

“Yesterday, I was contacted by my client via telephone. I asked him to reconsider the matter thoroughly. After he was advised again this morning, he confirmed that he still wishes to change his plea to guilty,“ he said when met outside the courtroom.

Consequently, Muhammad Nor applied for a mention date to have the charges read again to Muhammad Fakrul, which was then set for October 10 by senior assistant registrar Luqman Abdul Haris.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Ashiqin Zulkifli appeared for the prosecution.

On September 8, Judge Norliza Othman had fixed today to ascertain the status of the representation filed by Muhammad Fakrul, in which he applied to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

This was to enable the prosecution to thoroughly consider the matter, including the possibility of amending the charge to a different section of the law.

Earlier, the same court had set the trial to commence on February 23, 2026, followed by further hearing dates on February 27, March 9 to 13, and March 30 to April 3, 2026.

On May 15, the court granted an application by Muhammad Fakrul Aiman, accused of murdering Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, who was pregnant at the time, to be referred to a psychiatric specialist for a mental examination.

On June 1 last year, Muhammad Fakrul Aiman was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with the murder of Nur Anisah at Jalan Sungai Limau, between 8.30 pm on May 22 and 8.00 am on May 23, 2023.

A conviction under Section 302 carries the death penalty.

Previously, the media reported that a dispute concerning an out-of-wedlock pregnancy is believed to have been the motive for the brutal killing, in which the restaurant worker was stabbed, slashed, and torched in a palm oil plantation near Jalan Sungai Limau. – Bernama