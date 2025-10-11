Youth training platforms key to producing future innovators, says Zahid

SERI ISKANDAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for platforms like the Perak Youth Aspiration Centre to be empowered for their potential to produce innovators and technology entrepreneurs.

He highlighted this vision during the launch ceremony of the State-Level Idea Festival and Perak State Idea Festival 2025 at Universiti Teknologi MARA Perak Branch.

Ahmad Zahid pointed to the success of young entrepreneurs who have achieved international recognition through industry-changing ideas.

He cited Carsome as an example of a Malaysian startup that transformed the used car industry through digital solutions and became the country’s first technology unicorn.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that the National Idea Festival should become a new arena for creative and innovative thinking beyond the capital city.

“I want every state, including Perak, to become a new arena for the National Idea Festival so the wave of thinking, creativity, and innovation echoes into towns and villages,“ he said.

He envisioned the festival evolving from an annual event into a year-round movement involving schools, universities, and rural communities.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that ideas must be translated into concrete action through the Industrial Idea Consortium to connect youth creations with government agencies, investors, and government-linked companies.

The government will establish an Innovative TVET Pavilion as an exhibition space for students to showcase their technological creations and skills.

He also announced plans for a Rural Hackathon challenging young people to develop creative solutions for agriculture, fisheries, and small rural industries.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and ministry Secretary-General Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim attended the launch ceremony. – Bernama