Zahid: Flood mitigation project a boon for Bagan Datuk

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood mitigation project (RTB) in Tebuk Semani and Kampung Sungai Nipah in Bagan Datuk, Perak will bring 1,001 benefits to local residents, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said the project will also reduce flood impacts and minimise damage to public property.

“The welfare of the people is always my priority. I will ensure this project’s success, God willing,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, attended a coordination meeting at the Bagan Datuk District and Land Office on the proposed RTB project.