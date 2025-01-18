Zahid proposes third-party evaluations for KKDW initiatives

GEORGE TOWN: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has been proposed to conduct third-party evaluations to assess the effectiveness of each initiative implemented by the ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who made the suggestion, said this would ensure actions taken by KKDW truly meet the needs and expectations of the people.

“Our approach must always remain relevant, and our Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) must be centred on the well-being of the people. That is why I am proposing that we conduct third-party evaluations to objectively evaluate the effectiveness of every initiative we implement.

“Through this, we can ensure that every programme reaches its target groups with maximum impact,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said in his speech at the KKDW Retreat 2025 dinner in Teluk Bahang here tonight.

The event was also attended by Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA) chairman Datuk Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin.

Ahmad Zahid also urged KKDW to intensify efforts on post-delivery services in every development programme carried out.