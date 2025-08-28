Zahid seeks higher MBBS intake quota at UniKL RCMP for more doctors

IPOH: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the Higher Education Ministry to consider increasing the intake quota for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at UniKL Royal College of Medicine Perak (UniKL RCMP).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this was to support the government’s aspiration to increase the number of doctors and strengthen the healthcare frontline.

“I hope the Higher Education Ministry will consider adding at least 250 more student places,” he said in his speech at the UniKL RCMP Silver Jubilee celebration here today.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, officiated at the event.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that a teaching hospital be established to further strengthen teaching and learning at UniKL RCMP in view of its rapid progress.

“... and also as a blessing for the community, to ease hospital congestion and contribute greatly to the well-being of the people and the nation,” he said.

He added that UniKL RCMP has maintained high teaching standards, an internationally recognised curriculum and strong academic staff.

He said it has produced 10,950 graduates, serving the nation while also bringing honour to Malaysia internationally.

Ahmad Zahid said the UniKL RCMP Silver Jubilee celebration was proof of the success of an educational institution under Majlis Amanah Rakyat that remains relevant and continues to excel in producing knowledgeable individuals in the fields of medicine and health sciences. - Bernama