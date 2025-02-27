Zakat fitrah in Perak is RM10, RM16, and RM27

IPOH: The zakat fitrah (personal tithe) rate in Perak for this year has been set at RM10, RM16, and RM27, depending on the rice consumed.

Perak Deputy Mufti Datuk Zamri Hashim said the RM10 rate applies to those consuming the MADANI rice, local rice and imported white rice.

“For those consuming parboiled rice, brown rice, and fragrant rice, the rate is RM16, while for basmati rice and glutinous rice, the rate is RM27,” he said at the ceremony to announce the rates today.

Last year, the zakat fitrah rates for the three categories of rice consumption were set at RM8, RM16 and RM24, respectively.

At the same event, the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) also launched the Bestari app, which introduced a digital QR system for a more convenient, fast, and secure zakat payment process, either through appointed amil (zakat collectors) or direct payments to MAIPk.

The Bestari app was launched by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, with MAIPk president Tan Sri Annuar Mohd Zaini also in attendance.

The app also allows payers to easily participate in wakaf (endowment) programmes with contributions starting from as low as RM1.