PETALING JAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says there are no orders restricting preacher Dr Zakir Naik from giving speeches in public.

Even though a temporary ban was issued against the controversial preacher in 2019, it is currently not in effect, Saifuddin told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“There is no restriction placed by the government on Zakir Naik (giving speeches),” he was quoted as saying, responding to a question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong).

Earlier, Rayer asked if the ban against Zakir from publicly speaking was still in effect, citing reports of the police issuing a gag order against him in 2019.

The directive was issued due to national security concerns and to preserve racial harmony.

At the time, the Mumbai-born preacher, previously wanted in India for money laundering, was not allowed to give any talks in Malaysia after claiming that Malaysian-born Indians were more loyal to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi than former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

