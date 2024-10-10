Zambry extends condolence to families of UiTM students killed in crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has extended his condolences to the families of three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students who were killed in an accident yesterday.

Zambry also prayed that the souls of the victims, Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, and Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, would be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“May their families find strength and patience to endure this trial,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The three students tragically lost their lives after the two motorcycles they were riding were struck by a car driven by a woman near their university.



All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the woman driver, who showed signs of mental distress, was taken to the police station for further questioning.

Zambry is currently in St. Petersburg, Russia, leading the Malaysian delegation to the 3rd Meeting of the Joint Russia-Malaysia Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The meeting is also attended by representatives from the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Education Ministry and Digital Ministry.